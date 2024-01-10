Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Friday, January 12th

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP – Free Report)’s stock is set to reverse split on Friday, January 12th. The 1-12500 reverse split was announced on Friday, January 12th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, January 12th.

Steel Partners Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of SPLP stock opened at $38.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $810.00 million, a P/E ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.25. Steel Partners has a twelve month low of $37.50 and a twelve month high of $48.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.27.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The conglomerate reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $492.25 million for the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 9.81%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Steel Partners in a report on Tuesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPLP. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Steel Partners by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. boosted its stake in Steel Partners by 3.7% during the second quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 7,576,926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $359,904,000 after acquiring an additional 267,994 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Steel Partners by 2.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Steel Partners during the first quarter worth $287,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Steel Partners during the first quarter worth $122,000. 90.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

