State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 2,700 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,523 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Adobe were worth $67,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Adobe by 98,757.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 491,290,538 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $240,236,160,000 after acquiring an additional 490,793,569 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,757,029,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Adobe by 4,186.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,859,163 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,887,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,769,125 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 115,991.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,093,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245,427 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Adobe by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,299,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,861 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. HSBC initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $519.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, December 14th. DA Davidson upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Adobe from $565.00 to $611.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $617.21.

In other news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total value of $3,487,225.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,353,456.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total value of $3,487,225.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,353,456.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total value of $19,144,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 377,928 shares in the company, valued at $226,106,763.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,565 shares of company stock valued at $25,777,527. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $0.98 on Wednesday, reaching $587.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,041,892. The company has a market capitalization of $267.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $596.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $550.18. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $318.60 and a 52 week high of $633.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.78 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

