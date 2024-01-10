State of Michigan Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,015 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $33,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 99,910.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,691,018,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $350,886,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,328,001 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 101,603.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,707,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,223,139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,701,989 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth approximately $437,412,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 23.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,351,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,525,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4,671.8% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,046,944 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $200,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,844 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $200.88. 209,727 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,771,828. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.88 and a 1 year high of $217.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $197.42 and a 200 day moving average of $193.36.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on HON. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.90.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

