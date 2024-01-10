Smith Salley & Associates Sells 186 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Smith Salley & Associates lessened its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 68.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CL opened at $80.82 on Wednesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $67.62 and a 1 year high of $82.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $66.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.44.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 533.40% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $300,238.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,597,828.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,167,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,371 shares in the company, valued at $962,834.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $300,238.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,597,828.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,129 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,908. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.14.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

