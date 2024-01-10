Smith Salley & Associates Reduces Stock Position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Smith Salley & Associates lowered its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,493 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 532,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,746,000 after purchasing an additional 9,589 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 10,339 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 177,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 11,615 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 560,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,418,000 after purchasing an additional 100,297 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BEPC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Brookfield Renewable Price Performance

Shares of Brookfield Renewable stock opened at $30.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.16 and a 200 day moving average of $27.56. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1 year low of $21.77 and a 1 year high of $36.16.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Brookfield Renewable had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 8.39%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Renewable Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.338 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio is currently -275.50%.

Brookfield Renewable Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,857 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

