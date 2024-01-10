Smith Salley & Associates Purchases 372 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Smith Salley & Associates raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. now owns 16,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 60.8% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 24,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,407,000 after purchasing an additional 9,103 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 157,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,978,000 after purchasing an additional 10,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 57.0% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 49,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,248,000 after purchasing an additional 18,088 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $301.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $76.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $214.92 and a fifty-two week high of $305.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $292.20 and a 200-day moving average of $280.38.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

