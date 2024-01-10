Smith Salley & Associates Invests $1.58 Million in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 23,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 320,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,965,000 after purchasing an additional 63,872 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.8% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 247,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,697,000 after buying an additional 6,741 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,134,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,788,000 after buying an additional 338,896 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter worth $12,531,000. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 9.7% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,146,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,490,000 after acquiring an additional 809,779 shares during the period. 15.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

AZN opened at $68.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $213.61 billion, a PE ratio of 36.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.49. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $61.73 and a 1 year high of $76.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 30.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AZN shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

Read Our Latest Report on AZN

About AstraZeneca

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.