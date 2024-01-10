Smith Salley & Associates Decreases Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Smith Salley & Associates trimmed its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 826 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,320,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $86.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $107.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.24. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.87 and a 52 week high of $87.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.64.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GILD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.87.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

