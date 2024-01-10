Smith Salley & Associates Buys 29,540 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report) by 112.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,540 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 146.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 67.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 59,000.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSEARCA:FENY opened at $22.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.67. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a twelve month low of $20.47 and a twelve month high of $25.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.39.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

