Smith Salley & Associates Acquires 130 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Smith Salley & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,320,497,000 after purchasing an additional 334,950,682 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 62.2% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,716,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726,138 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,247,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,816,000 after purchasing an additional 205,270 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,201,000 after purchasing an additional 517,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,697,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,011,000 after purchasing an additional 71,384 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $229.94 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.79 and a fifty-two week high of $234.05. The stock has a market cap of $57.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.36.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also

