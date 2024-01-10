Skylands Capital LLC Sells 3,625 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Skylands Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,835 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,625 shares during the period. Eagle Materials accounts for about 1.1% of Skylands Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $7,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXP. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 137.4% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,036,999 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $193,109,000 after purchasing an additional 600,207 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,428,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 42.4% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,120,726 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $208,926,000 after purchasing an additional 333,902 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 180.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 470,479 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,390,000 after purchasing an additional 302,625 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 3,532.8% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 186,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,423,000 after acquiring an additional 181,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Eagle Materials news, EVP Eric Cribbs sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total transaction of $130,354.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,654 shares in the company, valued at $2,915,087.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EXP opened at $203.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.35. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.76 and a 12 month high of $206.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $186.41 and its 200 day moving average is $180.27.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $622.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.00 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 40.45% and a net margin of 22.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.33%.

EXP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eagle Materials from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Eagle Materials from $193.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eagle Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.60.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

