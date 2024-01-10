Skylands Capital LLC Has $16.24 Million Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Skylands Capital LLC lowered its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,950 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 6,250 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US accounts for 2.5% of Skylands Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $16,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMUS opened at $163.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 0.52. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $164.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $153.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.35 billion. Equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.35.

In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total transaction of $632,282.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,493.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total transaction of $632,282.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,493.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total transaction of $31,797,617.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 692,659,571 shares in the company, valued at $113,000,482,412.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 772,402 shares of company stock valued at $123,009,941. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

