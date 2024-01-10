Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Flossbach Von Storch AG

Flossbach Von Storch AG lessened its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 766,194 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 102,568 shares during the quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG owned approximately 0.08% of Salesforce worth $155,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in Salesforce by 374.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Salesforce by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in Salesforce by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Salesforce from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $290.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Salesforce from $266.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.14.

Salesforce Stock Performance

CRM stock opened at $262.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $254.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.16 and a 12-month high of $268.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.82.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $32,959.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,698.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $551,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,674,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $32,959.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,698.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,103,833 shares of company stock valued at $269,456,471. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

