Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBKFree Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Republic First Bancorp Stock Down 66.7 %

Republic First Bancorp stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.08 and its 200 day moving average is $0.36. Republic First Bancorp has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $2.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Republic First Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Republic First Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Republic First Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Republic First Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Republic First Bancorp by 6,050.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 615,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 605,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Republic First Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 34.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Republic First Bancorp

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

