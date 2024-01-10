Q4 2023 Earnings Forecast for bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Issued By William Blair

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair lifted their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of bluebird bio in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 9th. William Blair analyst S. Corwin now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.14. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for bluebird bio’s current full-year earnings is ($1.79) per share.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BLUE. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of bluebird bio to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of bluebird bio from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.84.

BLUE opened at $1.37 on Wednesday. bluebird bio has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $8.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.18.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.03. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 419.64% and a negative return on equity of 34.32%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.92) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17364.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLUE. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 885.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,749 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in bluebird bio during the third quarter worth $32,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in bluebird bio during the third quarter worth $34,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in bluebird bio during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Channel Wealth LLC acquired a new position in bluebird bio during the second quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

