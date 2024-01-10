PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 27.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,682 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 58,106 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned 0.07% of PulteGroup worth $11,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 98.1% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of PHM stock opened at $103.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.54. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.41 and a twelve month high of $105.13.

PulteGroup Increases Dividend

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 28.25%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is presently 6.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on PulteGroup from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on PulteGroup from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.35.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Featured Articles

