Portside Wealth Group LLC Raises Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,182 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.7% during the third quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 45,869 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 13,124 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter valued at $463,000. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 12,264 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 14.2% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 14,814 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FCX. StockNews.com downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $41.00 to $48.50 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.04.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

NYSE FCX traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,079,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,912,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $59.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.85. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.83 and a 12 month high of $46.73.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.50%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 20.27%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

