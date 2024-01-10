Portside Wealth Group LLC Increases Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 93.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,347 shares during the quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,071,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,940,412,000 after purchasing an additional 324,823 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 61,833,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,638,987,000 after acquiring an additional 25,268,032 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,049,693,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 129,312.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,410,000 after acquiring an additional 26,267,166 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,901,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,061,357,000 after acquiring an additional 64,080 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.92.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,937.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $48.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,822,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,947,241. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $50.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $177.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.24%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.