Portside Wealth Group LLC Boosts Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,395 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 18,901 shares during the quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,474,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,490,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102,400 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 965,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,500,000 after acquiring an additional 112,838 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co now owns 37,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 26,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 223,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 38,691 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on T. Citigroup upped their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.68.

AT&T Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:T traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $16.83. The stock had a trading volume of 4,353,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,047,064. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The stock has a market cap of $120.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.01, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -72.08%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

