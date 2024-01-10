Portside Wealth Group LLC Acquires 63 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,342 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 1.0% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,787 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Watsco in the third quarter worth $357,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Watsco by 7.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Watsco by 9.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 3,882 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Watsco by 19.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WSO traded up $1.86 on Wednesday, hitting $406.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,245. The company’s 50-day moving average is $399.63 and its 200 day moving average is $376.79. The firm has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89. Watsco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $261.25 and a 1-year high of $433.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The construction company reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.07. Watsco had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.03 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.69%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Watsco from $340.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Watsco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $387.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Stephens raised their price objective on Watsco from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Watsco from $326.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $392.67.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

