PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Position Lessened by Family Capital Trust Co

Family Capital Trust Co lowered its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 2.0% of Family Capital Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Family Capital Trust Co’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 144.4% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 81,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,769,000 after buying an additional 48,013 shares in the last quarter. Mathes Company Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 22,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 14.6% during the third quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 8,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 5.1% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 207,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,063,000 after buying an additional 10,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 42.6% during the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,902,000 after buying an additional 10,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $167.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $168.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.98. The firm has a market cap of $229.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 84.33%.

PEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. DZ Bank raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Argus reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.93.

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

