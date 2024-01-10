Parcion Private Wealth LLC Sells 323 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,967 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet Trading Down 3.0 %

FTNT opened at $59.40 on Wednesday. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.12 and a twelve month high of $81.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.70 and a 200-day moving average of $61.14. The stock has a market cap of $45.61 billion, a PE ratio of 40.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 3,361.82%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

FTNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.42.

View Our Latest Analysis on FTNT

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 25,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total transaction of $1,327,641.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,907,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,533,930,953.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director William H. Neukom purchased 664 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.62 per share, for a total transaction of $34,939.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 293,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,419,817.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 25,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total transaction of $1,327,641.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,907,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,533,930,953.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,683 shares of company stock worth $4,216,360 over the last three months. 17.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.