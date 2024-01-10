Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 306 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Prologis were worth $8,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,924,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,395,363,000 after buying an additional 1,783,742 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,762,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,294,586,000 after acquiring an additional 299,124 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,643,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729,040 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,847,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,575,482,000 after purchasing an additional 131,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,932,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,463,347,000 after purchasing an additional 802,149 shares in the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prologis alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Prologis

In other news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $13,763,689.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Price Performance

PLD opened at $133.07 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $120.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.95 billion, a PE ratio of 41.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.04. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.64 and a 52 week high of $137.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 38.24%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 107.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Prologis from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Prologis

Prologis Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.