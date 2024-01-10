Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 18,656 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,656 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $7,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PRU. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 109.3% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:PRU opened at $103.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.72 and its 200-day moving average is $95.39. The stock has a market cap of $37.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.38. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.37 and a 1-year high of $107.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.91 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 16.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 322.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Prudential Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price (down from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PRU

Insider Activity at Prudential Financial

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total value of $782,471.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,538.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Prudential Financial news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total value of $2,431,257.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,155 shares in the company, valued at $4,957,876.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total value of $782,471.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,538.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.