Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 119,713 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 24.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 361,717 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 119,713 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in HP were worth $9,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in HP by 18.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 308,649 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $9,059,000 after purchasing an additional 48,150 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in HP in the second quarter worth $382,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in HP by 111.9% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 12,103 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,391 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new stake in HP in the third quarter worth $3,855,000. Finally, Motco increased its stake in HP by 84.4% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 1,038 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HP Price Performance

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $30.16 on Wednesday. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.22 and a 1-year high of $33.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.10 and its 200 day moving average is $29.42. The company has a market cap of $29.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.04.

HP Increases Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. The business had revenue of $13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.79 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 138.83% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a $0.2756 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,337,963.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,367.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $1,130,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 888,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,445,102.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,337,963.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,367.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HPQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded HP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HP presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.22.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

