Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,688 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Centene were worth $8,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Centene by 15.8% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 984,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,782,000 after purchasing an additional 133,923 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Centene by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 8,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Centene by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 203,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,036,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the third quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its position in shares of Centene by 2.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 16,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on CNC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centene has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.47.

Centene Stock Performance

Shares of Centene stock opened at $78.01 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Centene Co. has a one year low of $60.83 and a one year high of $79.07. The company has a market cap of $41.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.40.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $38.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.20 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

