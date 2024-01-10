Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $7.98 Million Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 20.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 126,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,425 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in MetLife were worth $7,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in MetLife during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 179.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 540,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,957,000 after buying an additional 346,999 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 937.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 5,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.83.

MetLife Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:MET opened at $69.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.46. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.95 and a 1 year high of $73.28.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.02). MetLife had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $15.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.47%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

