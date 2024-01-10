OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on OncoCyte from $4.25 to $3.60 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on OncoCyte from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Get OncoCyte alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on OCX

OncoCyte Price Performance

OCX opened at $3.31 on Friday. OncoCyte has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.36.

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.52) by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. OncoCyte had a negative return on equity of 77.26% and a negative net margin of 3,923.58%. Research analysts expect that OncoCyte will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OncoCyte

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of OncoCyte during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in OncoCyte in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in OncoCyte by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78,500 shares in the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in OncoCyte by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in OncoCyte by 389.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 52,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 42,091 shares in the last quarter.

About OncoCyte

(Get Free Report)

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, research, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OncoCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.