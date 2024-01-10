Oarsman Capital Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

Oarsman Capital Inc. trimmed its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,685 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. owned 0.12% of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC now owns 72,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF stock opened at $26.54 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.01. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $22.52 and a 12 month high of $29.49. The company has a market capitalization of $348.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.84.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

