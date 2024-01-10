Oarsman Capital Inc. Sells 11,760 Shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI)

Oarsman Capital Inc. reduced its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Free Report) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,760 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MUI. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 19.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 109,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 17,889 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 9,888,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,127,000 after acquiring an additional 93,584 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 234,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 22,390 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,157,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000.

MUI opened at $11.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.97. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $12.15.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

