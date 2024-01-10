Oarsman Capital Inc. Reduces Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Oarsman Capital Inc. decreased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WBD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 124,559.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,075,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,158,000 after buying an additional 28,053,216 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,222,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1,151.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,467,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,119,000 after acquiring an additional 17,911,476 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,599,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,339,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,983,000 after acquiring an additional 8,495,066 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Warner Bros. Discovery

In other news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $124,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 184,023,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,450,892.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $10.98 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.65. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $16.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 11.48%. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on WBD. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.73.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

