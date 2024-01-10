Oarsman Capital Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 49.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wit LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $12,316,516,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

VTI stock opened at $236.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $227.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.91. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $190.18 and a 12-month high of $238.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.