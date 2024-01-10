Oarsman Capital Inc. Has $330,000 Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,659 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXON. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 103.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 40.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 12.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after buying an additional 4,048 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 4.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 236,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,545,000 after buying an additional 4,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $247.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.82.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of AXON stock opened at $249.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.74 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.15. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.30 and a 52 week high of $260.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.69.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $413.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.77 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Joshua Isner sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.38, for a total value of $59,898.80. Following the sale, the president now owns 356,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,068,037.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Axon Enterprise news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.38, for a total value of $146,291.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 236,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,374,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.38, for a total transaction of $59,898.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 356,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,068,037.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,343 shares of company stock valued at $19,964,734 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Further Reading

