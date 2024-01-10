Northwest Bancshares Inc. Trims Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Petix & Botte Co increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 100.0% during the second quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 1,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 8,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2,717.5% in the 2nd quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 216,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,671,000 after acquiring an additional 208,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $497.12. The company had a trading volume of 213,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,257. The stock has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $424.22 and a 1-year high of $513.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $479.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $473.52.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

