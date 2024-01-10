Northwest Bancshares Inc. Trims Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. MAS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 9,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 40.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 23.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 70,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,573,000 after buying an additional 13,391 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

VBK stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $234.57. The company had a trading volume of 77,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,446. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $224.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.18. The firm has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $195.63 and a 1-year high of $246.18.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

