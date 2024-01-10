Northwest Bancshares Inc. Sells 2,758 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 27.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,195 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,758 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 5.6% during the third quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 2,594 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 5,514 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $20,542,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 53,720 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Finally, Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 40.1% in the third quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,104 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.75.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.88. The company had a trading volume of 908,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,235,663. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.92 and a 52-week high of $94.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $106.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 37.68%.

Insider Activity

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $1,514,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,307,911.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

