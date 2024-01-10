Northwest Bancshares Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,943 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises about 1.2% of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $483.57.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

LMT traded up $0.93 on Wednesday, reaching $457.22. 150,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 822,005. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $449.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $444.66. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $393.77 and a fifty-two week high of $508.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.51.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.73 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

