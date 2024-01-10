Northwest Bancshares Inc. Makes New Investment in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 40,091 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,309,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,902,967 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,675,130,000 after purchasing an additional 406,429 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,712,390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,339,558,000 after purchasing an additional 480,247 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,615,559 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $802,953,000 after buying an additional 99,842 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the second quarter worth $726,454,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,771,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $355,538,000 after buying an additional 694,155 shares during the period. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on DHI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $148.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $59,318.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,086.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $1,520,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,591,616. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total transaction of $59,318.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,086.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,764,908. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Trading Up 1.4 %

DHI traded up $2.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.85. 791,019 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,891,466. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.63. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.05 and a 52 week high of $156.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $136.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.47. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.67 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.67%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

