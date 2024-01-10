Northwest Bancshares Inc. Has $1.22 Million Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of VUG traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $310.21. The stock had a trading volume of 207,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,043. The firm has a market cap of $101.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $299.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $287.38. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $218.75 and a twelve month high of $313.35.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

