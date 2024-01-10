Northwest Bancshares Inc. Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,277 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCD. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 10.9% in the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 10,807 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 1,153 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 454,405 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $135,599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, W Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at $981,000. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on MCD shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $287.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.83.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $291.91. 435,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,036,574. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $245.73 and a 12 month high of $299.35. The company has a market cap of $211.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $283.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $280.14.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $1,151,409.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,446,519.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $1,151,409.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,446,519.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,557 shares of company stock valued at $3,745,656 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

