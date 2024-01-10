Northwest Bancshares Inc. Boosts Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 88.1% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.2 %

Invesco QQQ stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $406.45. 11,872,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,280,180. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $273.12 and a 12-month high of $412.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $392.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $376.46.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

