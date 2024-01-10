MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by Flossbach Von Storch AG

Flossbach Von Storch AG lowered its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 215,221 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,650 shares during the quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG owned approximately 0.27% of MSCI worth $110,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 3.1% during the third quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of MSCI by 21.6% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI in the third quarter valued at approximately $558,000. Graypoint LLC grew its position in shares of MSCI by 6.0% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,668,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Atlantic lowered MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $650.00 to $554.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Argus assumed coverage on MSCI in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on MSCI from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Redburn Partners restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $554.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MSCI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $568.29.

MSCI Stock Down 0.6 %

MSCI opened at $539.76 on Wednesday. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $451.55 and a 52 week high of $573.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $529.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $520.44. The firm has a market cap of $42.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.12.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.13. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 97.86% and a net margin of 39.76%. The business had revenue of $625.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.00%.

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

