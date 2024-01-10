Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Acquired by Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 65,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $5,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MS. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth about $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 810.8% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth about $30,000. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

MS stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.78. The stock had a trading volume of 722,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,183,036. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.98. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $69.42 and a 1-year high of $100.99. The stock has a market cap of $150.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.90.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

