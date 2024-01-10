Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MCO. Wolfe Research started coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $381.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Moody’s from $332.00 to $318.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Moody’s from $366.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Moody’s from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $363.38.

Moody’s Stock Performance

MCO stock opened at $373.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $68.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.31. Moody’s has a 1 year low of $278.23 and a 1 year high of $396.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $367.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $345.86.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.27% and a net margin of 26.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Moody’s will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 37.47%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.43, for a total transaction of $917,654.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,580,192.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.43, for a total value of $917,654.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,580,192.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 2,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.38, for a total value of $931,898.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,038.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,811 shares of company stock valued at $4,632,601. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Moody’s

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Moody’s by 4,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

