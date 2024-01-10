Montgomery Investment Management Inc. Purchases 690 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Montgomery Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Old Dominion Freight Line comprises 1.0% of Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $2,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4,027.8% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 29.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,979,000 after purchasing an additional 6,133 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter valued at approximately $758,000. Institutional investors own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL traded down $4.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $385.90. The stock had a trading volume of 105,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $42.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.34, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.02. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $295.80 and a fifty-two week high of $438.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $395.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $398.99.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 21.16%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.36 EPS. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 14.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ODFL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $416.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $358.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $395.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total value of $9,413,219.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 766,754 shares in the company, valued at $299,486,444.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total transaction of $4,681,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 801,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,511,710.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total transaction of $9,413,219.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 766,754 shares in the company, valued at $299,486,444.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

