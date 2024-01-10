Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,488 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 793 shares during the period. Medtronic accounts for approximately 1.2% of Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $8,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.8% during the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 57,316 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 149,045 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,679,000 after purchasing an additional 7,556 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 17,031 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $748,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 320,462 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,111,000 after purchasing an additional 7,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $410,603.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,375,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medtronic Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of MDT stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $86.53. 810,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,435,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.29. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $68.84 and a one year high of $92.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.74.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 89.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.08.

About Medtronic

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

