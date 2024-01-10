McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Purchased by Gratus Capital LLC

Gratus Capital LLC boosted its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 72.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 313.3% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 50.0% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MCK. Argus raised their target price on McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $537.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on McKesson from $427.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.31.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 10,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $4,839,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,007,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 10,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $4,839,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,007,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total transaction of $6,732,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,853,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,207 shares of company stock valued at $11,876,572. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Price Performance

MCK opened at $481.10 on Wednesday. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $331.75 and a fifty-two week high of $485.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $459.21 and a 200-day moving average of $439.17. The company has a market capitalization of $64.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.48.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.11 by $0.12. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 241.79% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $77.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 27.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is 9.80%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Recommended Stories

