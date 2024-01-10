McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,815 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $52,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lafayette Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.4% in the third quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 11.5% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 246,007 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $64,808,000 after purchasing an additional 25,296 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 57.5% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 125,761 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $33,130,000 after purchasing an additional 45,903 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co now owns 15,690 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,397,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.83.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,557 shares of company stock valued at $3,745,656. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $291.30. 253,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,005,209. The company has a market cap of $211.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $245.73 and a 52 week high of $299.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $280.14.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Articles

