McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV grew its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,007 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,296 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $64,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 103.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 7.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $17,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in McDonald’s by 4.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 516,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $127,697,000 after purchasing an additional 23,643 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $1,108,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 59.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. DZ Bank upgraded McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.83.

McDonald’s Price Performance

NYSE MCD opened at $291.42 on Wednesday. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $245.73 and a fifty-two week high of $299.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $283.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.14. The firm has a market cap of $211.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,557 shares of company stock worth $3,745,656. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Further Reading

