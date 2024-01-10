McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Flossbach Von Storch AG

Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 125,761 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,903 shares during the quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $33,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 1.9% during the second quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 8.2% during the second quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 460 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 0.5% during the second quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 7,685 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 0.4% during the second quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,525 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 1.4% during the second quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. BTIG Research cut their target price on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on McDonald’s from $273.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.83.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of MCD opened at $290.86 on Wednesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $245.73 and a 12-month high of $299.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $283.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.14.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $1,151,409.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,446,519.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $1,151,409.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,446,519.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,557 shares of company stock worth $3,745,656 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

